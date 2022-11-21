Ward Melville Patriots punch ticket to Long Island Championship

1 of 35

Thirty five years is a long time to wait, but the Patriots of Ward Melville satisfied that hunger with a convincing win over the Longwood Lions to capture the Division I Suffolk Championship game at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium — their first Suffolk title since 1987.

Ward Melville quarterback Andrew Belli orchestrated four Patriot touchdowns, three through the air, along with a 20-yard run for the 34-19 victory Saturday, Nov 19.

Belli connected with seniors Lorenzo Velez on two plays, good for 35 yards, and found Trevor Murray down the right sideline on a 15-yarder for the score. Ward Melville junior Brody Morgan on a punt return went the distance for a Patriot touchdown covering 36 yards.

The win propels the Patriots to the Long Island Championship game where they’ll return to Lavalle Stadium to face Farmingdale (11-0) for the Long Island Class I title Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.