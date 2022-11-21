Ward Melville Patriots punch ticket to Long Island Championship

Ward Melville Patriots punch ticket to Long Island Championship

The sweetness of victory. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville head coach Chris Boltrek gets a bath in the Suffolk Championship win. Bill Landon photo
Patriots Marching Band. Bill Landon
Touchdown Patriots. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior wide receiver Trevor Murray scores in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior running-back Nick Gaffney bolts through an opening in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior running-back Nick Gaffney in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Timeout Patriots. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior wide receiver Lorenzo Velez scores a touchdown in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior wide receiver Lorenzo Velez makes the catch in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Brody Morgan lays out for the pass in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior quarterback Andrew Belli orchestrated four touchdowns in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior quarterback Andrew Belli finds the endzone for the score in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Michael Marzovilla finds an opening in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville defensive end Will Marino #56 in on the tackle in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Brody Morgan escapes a would-be tackler in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville cornerback Brody Morgan with the interception in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior wide receiver Lorenzo Velez scores a touchdown in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior quarterback Andrew Belli throws deep in the Suffolk Div-I title game against Longwood Nov. 19. Bill Landon photo

Thirty five years is a long time to wait, but the Patriots of Ward Melville satisfied that hunger with a convincing win over the Longwood Lions to capture the Division I Suffolk Championship game at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium — their first Suffolk title since 1987. 

Ward Melville quarterback Andrew Belli orchestrated four Patriot touchdowns, three through the air, along with a 20-yard run for the 34-19 victory Saturday, Nov 19.

Belli connected with seniors Lorenzo Velez on two plays, good for 35 yards, and found Trevor Murray down the right sideline on a 15-yarder for the score. Ward Melville junior Brody Morgan on a punt return went the distance for a Patriot touchdown covering 36 yards.  

The win propels the Patriots to the Long Island Championship game where they’ll return to Lavalle Stadium to face Farmingdale (11-0) for the Long Island Class I title Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI. 

