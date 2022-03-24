Ward Melville Patriots pounce in second half

1 of 18

Ward Melville opened their 2022 lacrosse campaign with a home game against West Islip March 22.

Trailing by one goal at the half the Patriots’ sticks spoke loudest the rest of the way cruising to a 9-5 victory in the non-league season opener.

Ava Simonton led the way scoring her hat trick, and Grace Balocca found the net twice. Grace Mulham, Courtney Quinn, MJ Timpanaro and freshman Peyton Phillips all scored. Ward Melville retakes the field Saturday morning at home in another non-league contest against Garden City. Game time is scheduled for 10 a.m.