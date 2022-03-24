Ward Melville Patriots pounce in second half

Ward Melville Patriots pounce in second half

MJ Timpanaro stretches the net for the Patriots in their season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Emilia Retzlaff fires at the cage for Ward Melville at home against West Islip Mar. 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Ava Simonton scores one of three goals in the Patriots season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Courtney Quinn with a shot on goal for the Patriots in their season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Courtney Quinn looks for the cutter in the Patriots season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Ava Simonton scores one of three goals in the Patriots season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo
Patriots score
Ward Melville’s Emilia Retzlaff fires at the cage for Ward Melville at home against West Islip Mar. 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Grace Mulham drives her shot home in the Patriots season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Ava Simonton looks for an open shooter in the Patriots season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville’s Ava Simonton looks for an open shooter in the Patriots season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Ava Carrillo with the save for the Patriots in their season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Grace Balocca drives her shot home in the Patriots season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Ava Carrillo with the save for the Patriots in their season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Courtney Quinn scoops up the ball for Patriots in their season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Grace Balocca drives her shot home in the Patriots season opener Mar. 22. Bill Landon photo
Cross check

Ward Melville opened their 2022 lacrosse campaign with a home game against West Islip March 22.

Trailing by one goal at the half the Patriots’ sticks spoke loudest the rest of the way cruising to a 9-5 victory in the non-league season opener.

Ava Simonton led the way scoring her hat trick, and Grace Balocca found the net twice. Grace Mulham, Courtney Quinn, MJ Timpanaro and freshman Peyton Phillips all scored. Ward Melville retakes the field Saturday morning at home in another non-league contest against Garden City. Game time is scheduled for 10 a.m.

