Ward Melville Patriots fall to Commack

Ward Melville senior Siena Hart drives the lane for the Patriots in a home game against Commack Jan 24. Credit: Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Paige Carroll attempts to block Jordan DiPrima’s shot in a league II matchup Jan 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Commack’s Maya Kahn boxes out Siena Hart in a league II matchup Jan 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Commack’s Maya Kahn attempts to block Courtney Quinn’s shot in a league II matchup Jan 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Kyra Giannelli looks for an open lane for the Patriots in a home game against Commack. Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Kayla Gioffre with a two handed lay up for the Patriots in a home game against Commack Jan 24. Credit: Bill Landon
Sophomore forward Kaitlyn Lawrence drives the lane for the Patriots in a home game against Commack. Bill Landon
Commack junior Julia Greek shoots for the Patriots in a road game against Ward Melville Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Commack junior Julia Greek drives the baseline for the Patriots in a road game against Ward Melville Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Commack junior Fiona Kernaghan battles her way to the rim in a road game against Ward Melville Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Commack junior Fiona Kernaghan drives to the basket in a road game against Ward Melville Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Deanna Pagliaro boxes out Paige Carroll in a league II matchup Jan 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Commack junior Deanna Pagliaro boxes out Emma Bradshaw in a league II matchup Jan 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Commack’s Daphne Koutsoukos and Kaitlyn Lawrence look for the rebound in a league II matchup Jan 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Courtney Quinn defends for the Patriots in a home game against Commack. Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Courtney Quinn saves an errant pass for the Patriots in a home game against Commack. Bill Landon

Ward Melville kept pace with the visiting Commack Cougars, tied at 14 all going into the halftime break, but Commack dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Patriots to surge to a 12-point lead. The Patriots unable to answer the Commack offense onslaught fell to the Cougars, 48-35, in the League II matchup Jan. 24.

Fiona Kernaghan led the way for the Cougars with 17 points, and Jordan DiPrima banked 13, while Deanna Pagliaro netted eight. The Patriots Julia Greek scored two triples, four from the floor and a free throw leading her team with 15 points.

The win lifts the Cougars to 8-2 in league, 11-5 overall, and the loss drops the Patriots to 6-4, 9-5 overall. 

