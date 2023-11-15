Wanted for Smithtown Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man allegedly who stole liquor from a store in Smithtown in September.

A man allegedly stole a case of Hennessey from Liquor Corner, located at 975 W. Jericho Turnpike on September 23. He fled in a white Volkswagen SUV with Pennsylvania plate #LSM 3669. The SUV had dark tinted windows.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.