Wanted for robbing Speedway in Miller Place

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly robbed a Miller Place business this month.

A man entered Speedway, located at 370, Route 25A on September 11 and asked for a carton of cigarettes. As the clerk was getting the cigarettes the suspect allegedly pulled a hammer from his waistband and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect fled with cash and the cigarettes.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.