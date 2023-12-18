Wanted for Riverhead Petit Larcenies

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Riverhead store this month.

A woman allegedly stole merchandise valued at $733 from Target, located at 1150 Old Country Road, on December 12 at approximately 6:55 p.m. The suspect returned a short time later at approximately 7:35 p.m. and stole $807 worth of goods.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.