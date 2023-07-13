Wanted for Riverhead Grand Larceny

1 of 4

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate four people who allegedly stole from a Riverhead store in June. Three women and a man allegedly stole 10 pairs of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut, located in the Riverhead Tanger Outlets, at approximately 2:40 p.m. on June 30. The merchandise was valued at approximately $3,000.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.