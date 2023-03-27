Wanted for Miller Place robbery

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who robbed a Miller Place store in February.

A man entered the Miller Place Smoke Shop, located at 345 Route 25A, displayed what appeared to be a gun and stole money on February 6.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.