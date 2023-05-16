Wanted for Melville Petit Larceny

1 of 4

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Melville sporting goods store.

A man and woman allegedly stole approximately $700 worth of clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on May 4 at approximately 7 p.m. The fled the parking lot in a black Lexus SUV.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.