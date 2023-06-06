Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section

officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a

Medford store in May.

A man allegedly stole air conditioners from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, at 5:23 p.m. on May 24. The merchandise was valued at approximately $710.

