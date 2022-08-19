Wanted for leaving hit and run scene in Farmingville

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month.

A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road when he was struck by a vehicle on July 25 at approximately 1:50 p.m. Investigators believe the vehicle is a red Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or

online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.