Wanted for Lake Grove Harassment

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly struck a an employee at a gated community in Lake Grove this month.

A food service delivery person got out of his vehicle and allegedly struck an employee in the face at Encore at Lake Grove, located at 1 Encore Blvd., on July 13. The delivery person was carrying a bag of food from Popeyes at the time. The victim was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

