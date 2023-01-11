Wanted for Huntington Station Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole jackets from a Huntington Station store.

Two men allegedly stole three Moose Knuckles jackets and three Canada Goose jackets from Saks Fifth Avenue, located in the Walt Whitman Shops, on December 17 at approximately 4:50 p.m. The jackets have a combined value of approximately $6,500.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.