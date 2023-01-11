Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole assorted toys and clothing from Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road, at 4:38 p.m. on December 27. The merchandise was valued at approximately $555. He left the scene in a black 2013 Chrysler.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.