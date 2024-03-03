Wanted for Huntington Station Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store.

Two men allegedly stole assorted merchandise, valued at approximately $1650, from Target, located at 124 East Jericho Turnpike, on January 28 at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.