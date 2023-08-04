Wanted for Huntington Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole credit cards in Huntington in July.

A man allegedly went into an unlocked vehicle parked in a residential driveway at 5:49 a.m. on July 18 and stole a wallet containing cash and credit cards and a checkbook. The man allegedly attempted to use the cards to make purchases but was declined. The man left the scene in a dark colored Audi SQ5 SUV.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800- 220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.