Wanted for Greenlawn Grand Larceny

Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a package from delivery driver in Greenlawn.

A man approached a FedEx driver in front of a Geneva Place residence and pretended to be the intended recipient of an iPhone 15 Pro Max on November 8 at approximately 1:20 p.m. When the driver asked the man for identification, the man stole the package from the driver’s hands.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He fled in a red four-door sedan.

