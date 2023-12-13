Wanted for Greenlawn Grand Larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a package from delivery driver in Greenlawn.

A man approached a FedEx driver in front of a Geneva Place residence and pretended to be the intended recipient of an iPhone 15 Pro Max on November 8 at approximately 1:20 p.m. When the driver asked the man for identification, the man stole the package from the driver’s hands.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He fled in a red four-door sedan.