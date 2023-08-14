Wanted for East Farmingdale assault 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly assaulted a woman in East Farmingdale in June.

A man allegedly punched a bartender at Mirage Gentleman’s Lounge, located at 101 Route 109, on June 30 at approximately 11:45 a.m. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle, possibly a dark-colored Toyota Highlander.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.