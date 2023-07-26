Virtuoso harmonica player Yvonnick Prené to perform at the Jazz Loft Aug. 28

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook welcomes a unique artist and instrument to the performance space on Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m. when Yvonnick Prené, the harmonica ambassador, performs with his quartet. He will take the stage along with Dayna Stephens on tenor sax; Greg Lewis “Organ Monk” on b3 organ; and Aaron Seeber on drums.

Prené has fast become one of the rising stars in the harmonica world. He has performed with top Jazz artists including Kevin Hays, Pasquale Grasso, Bill Stewart, Rich Perry, Jon Cowherd and Peter Bernstein among many others. Prené is an ambassador of Hohner chromatic harmonicas.

Prené was already playing the harmonica at the age of 17, in Parisian club scenes. He later earned a master’s degree in music at the Sorbonne University in Paris, at 22 and while still enrolled, he moved to New York City to receive multiple full-tuition scholarships at the City College of New York, Columbia University and at The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music.

To hear the harmonica magic, see: https://youtu.be/h4yVf6FYPqI



Visit https://www.thejazzloft.org/tickets for tickets.