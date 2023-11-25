United Methodist Church’s annual Santaport lights up Centerport

1 of 11

By Michael Scro

Centerport United Methodist Church held its annual Santaport Christmas Fair on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The event featured rooms filled with gifts, crafts and items for sale, a café with homemade food prepared by church members and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.

Held in the upstairs portion of the church, attendees freely wandered the rooms such as white elephant treasures with houseware and glassware, new and vintage jewelry, children’s crafts and toys, men’s world, which had tools, sporting goods, electronics, and a playroom for kids. There was also a gift basket silent auction.

Santa Claus set up in the main church area with Fenway, a therapy dog who quickly became a favorite among the families and children. The day also featured a book signing of “Raising Betty” by local author Sarah Zagaja.

David Clemens, a church member and organizer of Santaport, and his wife Joan, the church historian, said the church predates the American Revolution. The fair can be traced back to 1959 under its original name, Centerport Sea Fair.

“It’s a wonderful event for the church and our local community,” Clemens said. “All of our food is provided by church members, and all the items are donated.”

Clemens estimated that 60 volunteers were on-site throughout the day and mentioned that the church was a school when it was first built so that they could fill multiple rooms with items and purposes. Centuries later, that design aspiration is still achieved today.