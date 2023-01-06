Two women arrested in raid at illegal Commack massage parlor

Suffolk County Police today arrested two women for alleged unlawful practice of a profession and prostitution during a raid at a massage parlor in Commack on Jan. 5.

In response to community complaints, Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Anticrime, Community Support Unit, Fourth Squad detectives, Property Section officers, and Smithtown Public Safety/Fire Marshal conducted an investigation at Lily Spa, located at 649 Commack Road, at approximately 2:45 p.m. The Smithtown Fire Marshal issued 20 violations for fire code and building offenses. The Smithtown Building Department Inspector deemed the unit unsafe for business for electrical violations.

Jingru Liu, 45, of Flushing, Queens, and Changrong Li, 43, of Fresh Meadows, were each charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Prostitution. Both women were given a Feld Appearance Ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on another date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.