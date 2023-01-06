Selden man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man in Selden on Jan. 4.

Isaac Ramirez, 18, of Selden was traveling southbound on an electric bicycle on Dare Road, near 13th Street, was struck by a vehicle also traveling southbound, at 9:52 p.m. The driver fled the scene, continuing southbound on Dare Road. Ramirez was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220- TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.