Two women arrested for prostitution at Huntington massage parlor

Police arrested two women on Feb. 1 for alleged prostitution at a massage parlor in Huntington.

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with Second Squad detectives, Second Precinct Community Support Unit officers and the Town of Huntington, conducted an investigation into New York Angel Spa, located at 856 East Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Yanping Wang, 35, of Coram, and Lingxia Qi, 35, of Flushing, were both charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor. The Town of Huntington issued violations to the business and it was shut down. Both Wang and Qi were released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on February 21.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.