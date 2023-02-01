Shelter Pets of the Week: Coco Puff and Squidward

1 of 3

MEET COCO PUFF AND SQUIDWARD!

This week’s featured shelter pets are, from left, brothers Coco Puff and Squidward, two kitties available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

They arrived at the shelter on Jan. 21 and are estimated to be 7 years old.

These siblings are quite attached to each other. They lived with three other cats and lost their home when their dad passed away and their mom became ill. They are sweet and affectionate, just a litte shy as they adjust to their new lives. They would love a quiet home together, as they have never been alone.

If you would like to meet Coco Puff and Squidward, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.