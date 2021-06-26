Two students awarded scholarships from PJ Library

The Friends of the Port Jefferson Library recognizes the role and contribution of libraries in the lives of young people.

For this reason, they offered an opportunity for graduating high school students, with a Port Jefferson Library card, who have contributed to the library as well as the Port Jefferson community a chance to win a scholarship.

Winners were selected by members of the Friends of the Library after reading scholarship applications and essays. Awards were given to those that exemplified having been part of the library community.

We are excited to announce the winners of the second annual Friends of the Port Jeff Library’s scholarship are Hailey Hearney and Peggy Yin.

Both applicants showed that the library has been an essential part of their lives and how it has guided them in their future pursuits.

Organized in 1998, The Friends of the Port Jeff Library have actively supported the library with special events and programming over the last few years. The Friends of the library is a group of individuals, families and organizations working to improve the library’s facilities, technologies, collections and special programs to benefit the community.

Congratulations Hailey and Peggy!

Photos and caption from the Port Jefferson Free Library