Just before Father’s Day, the Allied Foundation Diaper Bank, headquartered in Melville, held a special event at Flexible Systems in Hauppauge, marking the collection, purchase and distribution of 1 million diapers to impact the lives of 40,000 low-income families across Long Island and regionally since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reaching this extraordinary milestone and impacting the lives of so many families in need could not have been achieved without the help of our partners,” said Allied Foundation Executive Director Heather Edwards. “The diapers and supplies collected over the past year provide much-needed relief to young families across the New York regions and Long Island who are struggling with the need for diapers. More parents are facing this strain and are simply unable to afford them due to loss of employment or other hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Allied Foundation collects packages of diapers and distributes them throughout Nassau, Suffolk, and Queens counties via 50 Agency Partners including Momma’s House, The Safe Center of Long Island, SCO Family of Services, St. Vincent de Paul of Long Island, WIC Programs in Brentwood, Riverhead, Stony Brook Wyandanch, The Association for Mental Health and Wellness, Family Service League, North Fork Spanish Apostolate, The Butterfly Effect Project and The INN among others.

During the past 12 months, donations have come in from the Long Island Community Foundation, The Claire Friedlander Family Foundation, SAR Family Fund, Yurman Family Fund, Robin Hood, All For The East End, Help Me Grow – Long Island, The JPB Foundation, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Docs for Tots, and Girl Scouts of Jericho-Syosset, Lower School at Friends Academy among others. The diapers will be distributed locally through the Allied Foundation Diaper Bank.

Even before the COVID-19 crisis, approximately one in three U.S. families experienced diaper need, a public health issue exacerbated by the growing economic and unemployment crisis caused by the pandemic.

“Diapers are a basic need no baby should ever have to go without. Babies and children in low-income families across Long Island are at greatest risk of suffering the effects of diaper need because many families simply cannot afford diapers. There are no state or federal child safety-net programs allocating dollars specifically for the purchase of diapers; however, thanks to the Allied Foundation Diaper Bank and the donations from our partners, friends and allies, diapers are able to get into the hands of financially strained families who need them most,” explained Scott Svitek, MD, Chair, Allied Foundation Board and Partner, Allied Physicians Group.

“Diapers are needed by many families who struggle to afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy. This results with diapers being re-used or left on for longer periods of time that leave babies susceptible to painful rashes and infection that can ultimately lead to poor health outcomes. Clean, dry diapers are critical for ensuring good health and well-being for babies and their families,” said added Edwards.

Infants require up to 12 diapers a day and toddlers need about eight, making the cost as much as $80 per month, per child. The Allied Foundation Diaper Bank fills an important void in getting diapers to people facing financial struggles who cannot buy them when there are currently no programs that provide for this. Prices for diapers are forecasted to increase 10 percent or more in the coming months, making it more challenging for families.

Pictured from left to right at the celebration marking this milestone event are: Marty Schmitt, Partner with Flexible Systems (Donor to Allied Foundation), which donates Warehouse Space for Allied Foundation Diaper Bank; New York State Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre (District 11); Kerry Fierstein, MD, CEO of Allied Physicians Group and Adjuvant.Health; Allied Foundation Board of Directors Executive Director Heather Edwards; Grecia Morea, Local Mother and recipient of 1 millionth diaper; Scott Svitek, MD, Chair of Allied Foundation Board of Directors; Jeannie DeMaio, representing the Long Island Community Foundation (Donor to Allied Foundation); Noel Raab, President, Five Star Advertising, Long Island Imagine Awards Committee Member (Donor to Allied Foundation); and Tommy DiMisa, Vanguard Insurance Agency, Long Island Imagine Awards Committee Member, Philanthropy in Phocus (Donor to Allied Foundation) who is holding child Ian Morea (second to last from right).

The Allied Foundation is a not-for-profit organization founded by Allied Physicians Group, based in Melville, which distributes diapers to families in need across Long Island and beyond.

To learn more about the Allied Foundation and the Allied Diaper Bank of Long Island, please visit https://alliedfoundation.org/give/donate-diapers/ or call (631) 386-4185. For more information about Long Island Community Foundation, visit www.licf.org.

Photo courtesy of Allied Foundation