Two Men arrested for attempted bank robbery; one charged with four bank robberies in area

Suffolk County Police arrested two men for allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Deer Park on Jan. 13.

Dominic Scotto entered the Chase Bank, located at 615 Grand Blvd., and allegedly handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller declined and Scotto left the bank without proceeds. Scotto was arrested in front of the bank at approximately 4:50 p.m. His driver, Adam Postiglione was also arrested.

An investigation by Major Case Unit detectives determined Scotto robbed the following banks:

Chase, located at 39 Vanderbilt Parkway, Commack, on December 21, 2021

Capital One, located at 2050 Jericho Turnpike, Commack, on December 29, 2021

HSBC, 5880 Jericho Turnpike, Commack, on December 29, 2021

Citibank, 710 Larkfield Road, East Northport, on January 3, 2022

Scotto, 31, of 124 Meadowmere Ave., Mastic, was charged with four counts of Robbery 3rd Degree, Attempted Robbery 3rd Degree, and a Parole Warrant. Postiglione, 32, of 386 Garden St., West Islip, was charged with Attempted Robbery 3rd Degree. Both will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct. Their arraignment date is pending.