Two assisted living employees arrested for using resident’s debit card in East Northport

Suffolk County Police recently arrested two employees of an East Northport assisted living facility for allegedly using a resident’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases between May and July of 2023.

Marisol Garcia, a healthcare aide at Birchwood Suites Assisted Living, located at 423 Clay Pitts Road, allegedly used a resident’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases between May 13 and July 10 of 2023.

Tekina England, who is also a healthcare aide at the same facility, allegedly used the same debit card to make a cash withdrawal from an ATM on June 1, 2023.

Following an investigation, detectives determined the loss totaled more than $10,000.

Second Squad detectives arrested Garcia, 19, of Inwood, on October 19, 2023 and England, 38, of Lindenhurst, on January 1, 2024. Garcia and England were charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree and issued Desk Appearance Tickets.