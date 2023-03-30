Two arrests made in Commack massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested two women for alleged prostitution and unlicensed massage during a raid at a massage parlor in Commack on March 29.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Anti-Crime

officers, Fourth Squad detectives, Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, Fourth Precinct Community

Support Unit, Property Section officers, and Smithtown Public Safety/Fire Marshal conducted an

investigation at S&L Relaxed Spa, located at 1041A Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 8 p.m.

Prostitution arrests were previously made at this location on April 15, 2022.

Zhaofeng Meng, 45, of East Elmhurst, was charged with Prostitution and Unauthorized Practice of a

Profession. Yu Shu Zhu 50, of Bayside, was charged with Prostitution and Unauthorized Practice of a

Profession. They are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court at a later date.

The Smithtown Fire Marshal issued 25 violations for fire code offenses at the location.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.