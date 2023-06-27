Two arrested for selling cannabis without a license in Huntington Station

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on June 27 for allegedly selling cannabis without a license at a Huntington Station store.

Following an investigation by Second Precinct Crime Section officers, a search warrant was executed at Cloud Smoke Cigar & Convenience, located at 116 East 11th St. where a large quantity of concentrated cannabis, cannabis, cannabis packing equipment, and flavored vape products were discovered.

Two employees of the store, Basam Mohamedyafai and Mohamed N. Mubarez, were both arrested at the store. Mohamedyafai, 30, of Yonkers, was charged with one count of Unauthorized Sale of Cannabis Products Without a License. Mubarez, 36, of the Bronx, was charged with two counts of Unauthorized Sale of Cannabis Products Without a License and one count of Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd Degree.

Both men were released on Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip later this year. The Town of Huntington issued multiple violations to the business.