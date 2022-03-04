Town of Huntington offers two free boating safety certification courses

Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth is urging all who venture out on Huntington’s waterways to register for a free NYS BoatingSafety Certification Course offered under the Town’s Victoria Gaines Boating Safety Program this March and May.

“It is our individual responsibility to prevent avoidable tragedies on the water,” said Supervisor Ed Smyth. “Whether you’re captaining a boat, a passenger, or operate a non-motorized water craft, everyone should be prepared to enjoy Huntington waters safely.”

The Town of Huntington offers free Boating Safety Classes in March and May. Attendees who register, attend the full 8-hour course, and pass the test will receive a NYS Boating Safety credential issued by NYS Parks. Questions can be directed to the Harbormaster’s office at (631) 351-3255. Adults and children (ages 10 & up) are welcome to register for the course online: huntingtonny.gov/boater-safety

2022 COURSE DATES OFFERED:

Huntington Town Hall, 100 Main Street, Town Board Room, Huntington

Monday & Tuesday, March 7 & 8, 2022 (Must attend both dates)

5:00pm-9:00pm both nights. 8 hours of course instruction total.

May 2022 Date to be Announced Soon