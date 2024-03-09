Town of Brookhaven board amends town code and serves as the planning board

At a recent Town of Brookhaven board meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve a resolution with the intent of the board to assume the duties of the Planning Board. The action was taken to streamline applications, save time, save money and eliminate the “red tape” commonly associated with the process of obtaining a community-supported planning approval. The new law is now in effect.

On Long Island, government entities have many layers and as the largest town of 10 towns in Suffolk County, comprising a third of the entire population, Brookhaven plans to lead by example. Since being elected in 2023, Supervisor Dan Panico (R) and the Town Board have moved away from older methodology and are becoming far more involved in the site plan aspects traditionally under the purview of the Planning Board.

When it comes to the architecture, landscaping, fencing, lighting, signage, etc., the Town Board members and the Planning Department are far more thoughtful and thorough than in decades past. Therefore, it makes little sense to have an applicant come forward with a community-supported redevelopment to the Town Board with roughly 80% of the site plan completed and ready for the approval of a change of zone, to then be sent to the Planning Board for the completion of the last 20% and a possible year-long delay.

In discussing the change, Panico said, “We cannot and should not simply do things just because it is the way it has always been done. It’s time to lead and while there will be more work for the Town Board, the times demand it.”

The result of the change in the Town Code is that the applicant and the community will now have the ability to give input directly to their elected council representative and the supervisor as opposed to an appointed board member. Panico said, “It should be noted that these reforms are in no way reflective of the work ethic or work product of the members of the Planning Board. These members have served the town dutifully in their roles, but we must make these changes because the times demand it.”

“In my inaugural address earlier this year, I meant every word I spoke, and it should be noted that I am doing exactly what I said I would do as Brookhaven Town supervisor. We are going to move this town forward to a brighter future and meet the needs of our residents and our region’s economy. This is only the beginning of the changes that will come,” Panico concluded.

For more information about the Town of Brookhaven, go to www.brookhavenny.gov.