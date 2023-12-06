Times … and dates: December 7 to 14 2023

Ongoing

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show, 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton runs through Dec. 30. The largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County features dozens of dazzling displays to delight the entire family! Tickets can be purchased online at www.holidaylightshow.com.

Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County presents its 20th annual Girl Scout Holiday Light Show at Southaven County Park in Yaphank through December 30. This year, the light show will be a fully immersive, walk-through Enchanted Forest, which features 80 illuminated holiday-themed displays along with photos with Santa, picnics with s’mores, music, and games for visitors to enjoy. For tickets, visit www.gssclightshow.com.

Holiday Illuminations

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 Main St., Smithtown presents Holiday Illuminations every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 31. from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Explore the Society’s grounds illuminated for the holiday season! Every half hour, the historical buildings will be brought to life with stunning visuals and animations, telling enchanting holiday tales. Food trucks, vendors, live music and a visit from Santa will add to the festive atmosphere. Tickets online are $22 adults, $17 seniors, $12 children at www.holidayilluminations2023.com. 631-265-6768

Festival of Trees

Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2024 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. 473-4778

Holiday Spectacular

Town of Brookhaven’s Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show, returns to Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville on Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 & 18; hours on Fridays and Saturdays are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to this event is $10 per adult; $8 for seniors, veterans and children under 12; children 3 and under are free. Photos available with Santa for an additional fee; credit cards only, no cash accepted. Tickets must be purchased in advance at BrookhavenNY.gov/Holiday. 631-451-5330.

Garden of Lights

Sachem Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook presents it’s Garden of Lights: A Sky Full of Stars on Dec. 7, 8, 9, 13, 14 and 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Experience a community-built walk-through light show for all ages. Free. 631-588-5024

Thursday Dec. 7

SHS Holiday Luncheon

Join the Smithtown Historical Society for a Holiday Luncheon in the Frank Brush Barn, 211 East Main St., Smithtown at 11:45 a.m. or 1:15 p.m. Indulge in a traditional country lunch complete with a tossed salad, roll, wine, dessert and coffee. Festive holiday wreaths will be raffled off as well. Tickets are $25 per person. Reservations required by calling 631-265-6768.

Port Jefferson Station Menorah Lighting

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Menorah Lighting at the Chamber Train Car, corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station from 4 to 5 p.m. 631-821-1313.

St. James Menorah Lighting

The community is invited to the St. James Menorah Lighting Ceremony at The Triangle, Route 25A and Lake Ave., St. James on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m., Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 9 to 14 at 5 p.m. Includes light refreshments. Nonperishable food donations accepted for the local food pantries. 631-584-8510

Huntington Menorah Lighting

Chabad of Huntington Village will host a Grand Menorah Lighting at the Huntington Village Winter Wonderland at Main Street and Wall Street at 4:30 p.m.

Farmingville Menorah Lighting

Join the Town of Brookhaven for a Menorah Lighting at Town Hall, One Independence Hill, Farmingville at 6 p.m. followed by entertainment, hot latkes and donuts. 631-451-6100

Crafts and Cocktails

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor kicks off its Crafts & Cocktails series with felting workshop at 6:30 p.m. Design and created a needle-felted whale ornament. Sip a festive mulled wine cocktail as you work. Tickets are $30, $20 members at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Centereach Tree Lighting

The Centereach Civic Association invites the community to its annual holiday tree lighting and inaugural Dickens Festival on the lawn of Capital One Bank, 2100 Middle Country Road, Centereach at 7 p.m. Enjoy caroling, hot cocoa, candy canes and a visit from Santa. Rain/snow date is Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

Lake Ronkonkoma Menorah Lighting

Take part in a Menorah Lighting at Raynor Park, 174 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Hosted by the Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce. 631-963-2796

Vanderbilt Lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present a lecture, American Rascal: How Jay Gould Built Massive Wall Street Fortune, at 7 p.m. Greg Steinmetz recounts the gripping life of Jay Gould, one of the nineteenth century’s most infamous robber barons, whose brilliance, greed, and bare-knuckled tactics made him wealthier than Rockefeller and led Wall Street to institute its first reforms. Tickets are $10, members free, To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday Dec. 8

Victorian Holiday Walking Tour

Cozy up with a cup of hot cocoa and join the staff at The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for a walk through the quaint, waterside village to explore the surprising Victorian origins of many modern holiday traditions tonight at 5 p.m. or Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. View historic buildings along Main Street and discover how local families gathered for Thanksgiving, made merry at Christmas, and rang in the New Year — and how those celebrations would have been very different for whalers out at sea! Recommended for ages 12 and over. Tickets are $15 per person at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. 631-367-3418

Drive Through Live Nativity

Stony Brook Christian Assembly, 400 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will hold its annual Drive Through Live Nativity tonight and Dec. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. Take a trip back in time to experience the magic and mystery of the first Christmas. This is a free event. No tickets or registration required. 631-689-1127

Holiday Concert

Bring your Ho! Ho! Ho! and your Fa! La! La! to an evening of festive music by the North Shore Community Band’s Holiday Concert at St. John the Baptist Church, 1488 North Country Road, Wading River at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. www.nscbli.org

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Grounds and Sounds Cafe at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket welcomes Quarter Horse in concert with doors opening and open mic sign-up at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door on the night of the event. 631-751-0297.

Saturday Dec. 9

Victorian Holiday Walking Tour

See Dec. 8 listing.

Drive Through Live Nativity

See Dec. 8 listing.

Christmas Fair

The First Presbyterian Church, 497 Pulaski Road Greenlawn presents a Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring Christmas decor, gift items, poinsettias and more! 631-261-2150

Holiday Gift Fair

Farmingville Residents Association will hold their annual Holiday Gift Fair at Gambino Catering Hall, 2005 Route 112, Medford from 10 am. to 4 p.m. Featuring over 50 vendors, Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, and a visit from Santa. Free admission. 631-260-7411

Northport Winter Craft Fair

Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport hosts the 27th annual Winter Craft Fair today and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Long Island’s largest indoor craft fair showcases over 200 exhibitors featuring original art, photography, one of a kind crafted jewelry, woodcraft, textiles, apparel, personalized ornaments, organic specialties as olive oils, soaps, bath & body butters, jellies, chocolates and bakery delicacies, teas and local honey, and much more. Free admission. 631-846-1459.

Comsewogue Craft Fair

Comsewogue High School, 565 North Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station will host the Comsewogue Community Connections annual Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring over 75 vendors with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. 631-974-5668

All Souls Saturdays Poetry Reading

All Souls Church in Stony Brook continues its Second Saturday Poetry Series via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Paula Curci will be the featured poet. An open-reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/ 631-655-7798.

Holiday Gift Bazaar

During the exhibition, Deck the Halls, Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket will host a Holiday Gift Bazaar, an indoor, holiday gift market in the Gallery and Studio, featuring some of the area’s finest jewelry, textiles, pottery, and more from noon to 7 p.m. Holiday shoppers will find a diverse selection of affordable, exciting, original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, pottery, woodwork, glassware, artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, decorations, and clothing — perfect gifts for everyone on your list. 631-751-2676

Atelier Open House

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 9, St. James invites the community to an Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Come and see demos from resident instructors, such as Bill Graf, Denis Ponsot and Jonathan Horn, tour the facilities, and get the chance to peek into ongoing classes. There will also be refreshments and the opportunity to purchase hand-crafted jewelry, cards, ornaments, prints, and original artworks and raffle baskets. 631-250-9009.

Dickens in the Carriage Museum

In celebration of the 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson Village, stop by the Long Island Museum’s Carriage Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook to meet roaming costumed street characters from the Dickensian era as they magically transform the galleries into a London of a bygone century from 2 to 4 p.m. Free with museum admission. In collaboration with the Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council. www.longislandmuseum.org.

St. James Night Market

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 Second Ave., St. James will host a Night Market Holiday Wonderland from 3 to 8 p.m. with 50 vendors in heated holiday tent, hot food, live nativity with petting outside, bonfire with marshmallows, carolers, character visits, hot cocoa and cider, and so much more!

Centereach Tree Lighting

Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach presents Light the Night, a tree lighting and live nativity in memory of Matt Lewis from 3:30 to 5 p.m. 631-774-1556

St. James Tree Lighting

The St. James Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a Christmas Tree Lighting celebration at Deepwells Farm County Park, 2 Taylor Lane, St. James at 4 p.m. with holiday music, kids crafts, pictures with Santa, cookies and hot chocolate. 631-584-8510

Heritage Country Christmas

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown for their annual Heritage Country Christmas Fair from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy holiday music, s’mores, kids crafts, tree lighting, a Holiday Illumination light show a winter hayride, and a visit with Santa Claus! $5 for an hour time slot. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 children available at the gate or at www.smithtownhistorical .org. Rain date is Dec. 10. 631-265-6768

Holiday Night Market

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook will host its annual Holiday Night Market from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Shop for unique items sold by local vendors and bring a new/unwrapped toy for the Town of Brookhaven’s INTERFACE Toy Drive. 631-588-5024

Lessons & Carols Christmas Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook invites the community to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas as it joins with eleven other faith communities to present its annual Lessons and Carols Christmas concert at 6 p.m. The free concert will feature Stony Brook University soprano Heidi Schneider and tell the story of the Nativity in scripture and song. Refreshments will be served. 631-655-7798

Miller Place Tree Lighting

The 15th annual Tree Lighting and Polar Express will be held at the Aliano Shopping Center, 691 Route 25A, Miller Place at 7 p.m. Enjoy performance from the Dance Pointe Performing Arts Center, as well as Miller Place students, and a visit from Santa Claus before the tree lighting. Free coffee, hot chocolate, soup, pizza, and donuts will be served.

LI Baroque Concert

St. James Episcopal Church, 490 North Country Road, St. James will welcome the Long Island Baroque Ensemble featuring the ALBA Consort for a holiday concert, Peace on Earth, at 7 p.m. The evening will celebrate Christmas, Chanukah and Solstice traditions with Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque melodies from around the world in original languages. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $15 students at www.libaroque.org or at the door.

LISCA Winter Concert

The Long Island Symphonic Choral Association under the direction of Richard Foley will present its annual Winter Concert at St. James R.C. Church, 429 Route 25A, Setauket at 8 p.m. Program will feature Beethoven’s Mass in C Major, and seasonal works by Gabrieli, Gjeilo, Holst, and Rutter. A reception will follow. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors, students free at www.lisca.org and at the door. For further information, call 631-897-8520.

LIGMC Holiday Concert

Join the Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus for their annual holiday concert, Peace on Earth: A Holiday Journey Around the World at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road Stony Brook tonight at 8 p.m. and at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Huntington on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. To order, visit www.ligmc.org.

Sunday Dec. 10

Northport Winter Craft Fair

See Dec. 9 listing.

LIGMC Holiday Concert

See Dec. 9 listing.

Winter Holiday Market

Three Village Historical Society will hold a Winter Holiday Market at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 631-751-3730

Holiday Party for Wildlife

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a Holiday Party for Wildlife from 1 to 3 p.m. Come enjoy short animal presentations, photo opportunities, crafts and story times for kids. Small gifts from the Center’s Wildlife wish list (found on their website) appreciated. No need to wrap, just place under the tree at the event. Tickets are $15 per child $5 per adult at www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Silver Chords Holiday Concert

Huntington Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn hosts a classic holiday concert by the Silver Chords Chorus titled Celebrations at 2 p.m. Featuring music tot celebrate all the holidays of the season from Veteran’s Day to Christmas and New Year’s with raffle baskets. Free admission. Call 631-235-3593.

Winter Concert

The North Shore Chamber Choir will present a Winter Concert at St. John the Baptist Church, 1488 North Country Road, Wading River at 3 p.m. Program will include selections from Handel’s Messiah along with Selections from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio sung in German.Suggested donation $20 per person.

Messiah Sing-Along

Stony Brook University will present its annual Handel’s Messiah Sing-Along at the Staller Center’s Recital Hall, 100 Nicolls Road Stony Brook at 4 p.m. Featuring chamber orchestra from the University Orchestra with vocal soloists, guest conductors and the audience as the chorus! A short preconcert will bew held at 3:45 p.m. Free admission. Vocal scores will be available for purchase for $10 cash at the door. 631-632-7330

Ridotto Concert

Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington will present a Ridotto Concert, concerts with a touch of theatre, at 4 p.m. featuring pianist Soyeon Kate Lee. Program will feature works by Gubaidulina, Chopin, Schumann, Caroline Shaw, Gustav le Gray, and the monumental La Valse by Ravel. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors $25 members, $12 students. To order, call 631-385-0373.

Chanukah Car Parade

Village Chabad, 360 Nicolls Road, East Setauket will host a Chanukah Car Parade and Grand Menorah Lighting with a Chocolate Gelt Drop starting at 4 p.m. with latkes, donuts, music, Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix dog show and more. $10 per person in advance at MyVillageChabad.com/LightOverDark, $15 at the door. 631-585-0521

Three Village Holiday Electric Parade

The Rotary Club of Stony Brook presents the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade along Main Street and Route 25A (from Setauket Elementary School to Setauket Pond Park) in Setauket from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Held rain or shine.

Farmingville Tree Lighting

Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce and Farmingville Residents Association hosts a tree lighting at Triangle Park at the Town Clock, corner of Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive at 5 p.m. (event starts at 3 p.m.) with a visit from Santa and music by the Helping Hands Ministry children’s choir. Refreshments at the Farmingville Fire Department will follow. 631-260-7411

Sunday Street Concert at the LIM

Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook closes this season’s Sunday Street series with a concert by Toby Walker and Pat Wictor in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance at www.sundaystreet.org, $30 (cash only) at the door.

Grand Menorah Parade

Chabad of Mid-Suffolk, 318 Veterans Hwy., Commack presents a Grand Menorah Parade to The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. The grand menorah lighting and Chanukah Party will follow at The Chai Center with doughnuts and latkes. RSVP at ChabadMidSuffolk.com/parade

Monday Dec. 11

Greenlawn Menorah Lighting

The Greenlawn Civic Association will host a Menorah Lighting Ceremony and Hanukkah celebration at Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn at 6 p.m. www.greenlawncivic.org

Smithtown

The Town of Smithtown and Chabad of Mid-Suffolk will hold its annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Town Hall, 99 West Main St., Smithtown at 5 p.m. 631-360-7512

Tuesday Dec. 12

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a screening of the film Anti-Semitism in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Celebrating 60 Years of Port Jefferson Village

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson presents An Event to Remember – Celebrating 60 Years of Port Jefferson Village from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Long Island Seaport & Eco Center will be featuring their exciting whaleboat build in construction form with photos, video, great conversation, food and wine as well as live panel discussions to commemorate the 1963 Incorporation of the Village of Port Jefferson. Free but registration is required by visiting eventbrite.com.

CAC Comedy Night

Comedian John Ziegler heads to the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a night of laughs at 8 p.m. Enjoy a laughter filled and storied evening. Hosted by Steven Taub. Tickets are $45, $35 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Wednesday Dec. 13

Commack Menorah Lighting

Join the Suffolk Y JCCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack for a Menorah Lighting and Shine a Light on Anti-Semitism event o at 7 p.m. 631-462-9800

Thursday Dec. 14

Winter Secrets Walking Tour

Bundle up and enjoy the historical spirit of Stony Brook this winter with a Winter Secrets Walking Tour today at 9:50 a.m. and Dec. 15 at 1:50 p.m. Participants stroll Stony Brook Village to discover multiple wintry stories of Stony Brook Village. Learn about Arctic fever and the icy dramas surrounding Stony Brook Village artifact, the Polaris whaleboat; hear of turn-of-the-century holiday parties hosted by “upstairs” elite socialite Alida Chandler Emmet; discover the extraordinary history of Stony Brook Village’s fire department, and more! $25 per person. Participants receive a bottle of wine from Lakeside Wine Emotion with their purchase of ticket. Registration is required by calling 631-751-2244.

Nutcracker Holiday Show

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will present its Nutcracker Holiday Show at 7 p.m. Enjoy a Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, one of the most often performed Jazz versions of the holiday classic. The show will feature The Jazz Loft’s 17-piece Big Band, led by Tom Manuel, and Danny Bacher on vocals. Tickets are $40 adults, $35 seniors, $30 students and $25 children at www.thejazzloft.org.

Theater

‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season! Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $32 adults, $30 seniors, $28 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Celebrate the season with A Christmas Carol at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from Nov. 11 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present, and future. Join them for the 38th annual production of the immortal classic in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. Please note: No children under 5 are permitted. All seats are $25 in November. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children in December. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beauty and the Beast’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Beauty and the Beast now through Jan. 7. This timeless story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self–but time is running out! If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Join the Minstrel Players at Houghton Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport for their annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults $15 seniors and students. To order, email [email protected].

Dance

Nutcracker Ballet

Seiskaya Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. 631-632-ARTS, www.nutcrackerballet.com

Vendors Wanted

■ Town of Brookhaven seeks vendors for a Health Fair at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Jan. 20, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $50 vendor registration fee. For an application, visit BrookhavenNY/gov/Health or call 631-451-6331.

Class Reunion

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].