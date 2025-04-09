Times … and dates: April 10 to April 17, 2025

Ongoing

Flip Circus in Lake Grove

Flip Circus returns to the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove from April 4 to 15 Experience the magical moments under the red and white big top with trapeze artists, acrobats, jugglers and more! Show times are 7 p.m. on weekdays; and 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $15 for children and $50 for adults, with senior/military/handicap and family pack discounts available at www.flipcircus.com or at the box office during each engagement.

Thursday April 10

TCAC art reception

Trinity Community Art Center, 130 Main St., Northport invites the community to an opening reception for “Reflections of Autism” by artist Erich Preis from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibition runs through April 27. 631-637-2278

Atelier at Flowerfield reception

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suites 6 & 9, St. James for an opening reception for “Inside and Outside The Box,” a solo exhibition of Dino Rinaldi’s latest artwork, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The exhibit runs through May 22. 631-250-9009

Crafts & Cocktails

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for Crafts & Cocktails: Beachy Botanicals from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Just in time for spring, enjoy the floral notes of a refreshing Botanical Bliss cocktail or mocktail while crafting a unique whelk shell planter. Discover the cultural history of the channel whelk, then be inspired by the swirling geometry of these shells as you decorate your planter complete with a plantlet to take home! For adults 21 and up. $35 per person. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Spring Wreath Making Workshop

Create a floral spring wreath with Diana Conklin of Diana Everlasting at the Reboli Center for the Arts, 64 Main St., Stony Brook from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A beautiful wreath in your decor is something special but a beautiful wreath made by you is even better! $45 per person includes all materials. For ages 12 and up. Call 631-751-7707 to register.

Thankful Thursdays

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Thankful Thursdays series with a free family-friendly planetarium show at 7 p.m. After the show, an astronomy educator will invite you to look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Recommended for ages 8 and up. For complimentary tickets, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Comedy Night at the CAC

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Stand Up/Sit Down comedy series in the Sky Room Cafe with live stand up with Richie Byrne at 8 p.m. followed by a Q&A with host Steven Taub. Tickets are $35, $25 members. To purchase in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Friday April 11

An evening of Opera

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport presents an concert by Opera Night Long Island at 7:30 p.m. featuring performances by Darlene Bennett, Michaela Larsen, Georgia Rehbock, Christina Russo, Rebecca Rutkovsky, Ariana Warren, Logan Dell’Acqua and Arthur Lai. $10 donation, students free. 631-261-8808

The 7 Fingers in Duel Reality

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents The 7 Fingers in Duel Reality on the Main Stage tonight and April 12 at 8 p.m. This otherworldly production showcases a unique blend of circus, theatre, illusion, music, and dance, creating a jaw-dropping performance for audiences of all ages. Set against the backdrop of a tale reminiscent of Romeo and Juliet, two warring families clash in a series of thrilling challenges, each more daring than the last. Tickets range from $47 to $66. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Grounds and Sounds concert

Grounds and Sounds Cafe, UUFSB, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket hosts a concert featuring Annie Mark Ensemble at 8:15 p.m. The show begins with an Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. (signup at 7 p.m.); the main act goes on at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, available in advance at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door. For more information, call 631-751-0297.

Saturday April 12

The 7 Fingers in Duel Reality

See April 11 listing.

Grateful Paw Yard Sale fundraiser

Come support Grateful Paw Cat Shelter, 3 Verleye Ave., East Northport at their Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Browse their selection of household items, jewelry, toys and more. 631-757-4517

Port Jeff Health & Wellness Fair

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce presents their 16th Annual Health and Wellness Fest at The Meadow Club, 1147 Rte. 112, Port Jefferson Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring over 50 health and wellness vendor tables along with a food court, health screenings, plenty of giveaways and much more. Free. 631-473-1414, portjeffhealth.com

Shred-Recycle-Dispose event

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station and Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich host a Shred-Recycle-Dispose at the library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your paper documents for secure shredding, electronic devices for recycling, and old prescription drugs for safe disposal. No registration required. Questions? Call 631-928-1212.

Red Barn Thrift Shop reopens

Save the date! The Red Barn Thrift Shop at the Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Rd. Mt. Sinai will reopen for the season today and will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. through the fall. For more information, call 631-473-1582.

Volunteer Open House

Ever thought about volunteering at a museum? Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport will hold a Volunteer Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come learn more about what their amazing volunteers do and the opportunities available. For more information, call 631-757-9859.

Second Saturdays Poetry

The Second Saturdays poetry series continues at All Souls Church in Stony Brook via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Former Suffolk County Poet Laureate Barbara Southard will be the featured poet followed by an open reading. All are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Easter and Spring Farm Festival

Hippity hop to the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown for an Easter and Spring Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy a day of farm fun with spring crafts, an Easter scavenger hunt for a special prize, live music, craft and food vendors, pony rides, face painting, farmhouse tours and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. Rain date is April 13. Tickets are $10 per person, $7 members, children under the age of 3 are free at the door or in advance at www.eventbrite.com.

Sunday April 13

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Selden Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary & Jr. Company will be hosting their annual breakfast with the Easter Bunny, at Engine #1, 44 Woodmere Place, Selden from 8 a.m. to noon with pancakes, raffles to win some Easter Basket goodies, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. $12 per person at the door. Children under the age of 3 are free. 631-732-1234

Pancakes with the Easter Bunny

Mt. Sinai Fire Department Company 1, 746 Mt. Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai hosts its 15th annual Pancakes with the Easter Bunny from 8 a.m. to noon. Come out and eat some pancakes, see the Easter Bunny and take a chance on a raffle. Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 children, children under age 4 are free at the door. For more information, call 631-530-3820.

Pancake Breakfast w/Easter Bunny

The Polish American Independent Ladies Auxiliary presents a Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Polish American Independent Club, 35 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station with seatings at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Enjoy pancakes, sausage and fruit served with orange juice, coffee and tea, free photo booth and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny! Tickets are $20 adults, $10 children ages 6 to 17, $2 ages 5 and under at the door. Call 516-383-3456 for more information.

Golden Girls Gone Wild fundraiser

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents The Golden Girls Gone Wild: Dorothy’s Wedding fundraiser on the Second Stage at 11 a.m. The “girls” are back at it, but this time to get Dorothy hitched. It really was bad luck for the groom to see the bride before the wedding because he gets knocked off before making it to the altar. Using clues, help solve the murder during this interactive brunch. Tickets are $125 and includes show and brunch. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Reboli Center art reception

Join the Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook for a closing reception for its Figure & Form exhibit from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enjoy light refreshments, meet the artists, and explore a stunning showcase of contemporary art. 631-751-7707

Emmett Hughes in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents singer-songwriter Emmett Hughes in concert at 3 p.m. The singer-songwriter writes and performs original songs featuring an eclectic mix of styles; rock, reggae, pop and singer songwriter, together with heartfelt lyrics. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org

Lucy Kaplansky in concert

WUSB’s Sunday Street Series continues at The Long Island Museum, Stony Brook with a concert by Lucy Kaplansky in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room at 5 p.m. Named the “troubadour laureate of modern folk,” Kaplansky will accompany herself on guitar, mandolin and on piano. Tickets in advance are $30 at www.sundaystreet.org. Any remaining tickets at the door are $38 (cash only).

Arriza Under the Stars

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Arrizza Under the Stars, an exclusive planetarium live performance by local artist and musician Yannaki Arrizza, based on his recent 2022 album release Astronomia from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The music includes brilliant electronic soundscapes that combine digital and analog synthesizer sounds along with modern textures provided by the latest digital-audio technologies. Tickets in advance at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org are $35, $40 at the door.

Monday April 14

Ukranian Egg Workshop

Huntington Historical Society presents an Ukranian Egg Papier Mache workshop with Oksana Danziger at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8 p.m. At this special Easter/Spring workshop, participants will be painting beautiful papier-mâché eggs, which are twice the size of real eggs—making them much easier to decorate with intricate designs! Perfect for all skill levels. $45 per person, $40 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Hip pain treatment lecture

St. Charles Hospital’s Wisdom Conference Center, 200 Belle Terre Road, Port Jefferson will hold a free community lecture on “Modern Approaches to Conservative and Non-Conservative Treatment of Hip Pain” with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gregory Minutillo from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register, call 631-474-6797.

Country Line Dancing

Celebrate St. James presents Country Line Dance lessons with Natalie at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the hottest dances! $15 per person at the door. Please RSVP at www.celebratestjames.org.

Sound Beach Civic meeting

Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a meeting at the Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. On the agenda is a senior scam seminar presented by the Suffolk County DA’s office and the Suffolk County police. All are welcome. For more information call 631-744-6952.

Movie Trivia Night at the CAC

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $11 per person, $7 members at cinemaartscentre.org.

Tuesday April 15

Travel Presentation Club meeting

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket hosts a meeting of the Travel Presentation Club at 7:30 p.m. Patricia Paladines will make a presentation entitled “ A World of Birds: Photo Journal of Avian Encounters.” All are welcome. Please contact [email protected] for further information.

Shades of Bublé

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Special Events series with Shades of Bublé at 8 p.m. With three voices singing incredible songs like “Feeling Good,” “Moondance,” “Sway,” “Come Fly With Me,” “Home,” “Everything,” “Fever,” “Save the Last Dance for Me” and many more, the concert brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event. $45 per person. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday April 16

Fire Island Lighthouse lecture

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to explore the history of the iconic Fire Island Lighthouse from 1826 to the present with author Bill Bleyer at 7 p.m. Books will be available for sale and signing. To register, call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org

The Honey Badgers in concert

The Honey Badgers, a Newark, Delaware-based folk and Americana duo, perform during the monthly Hard Luck Cafe concert series co-presented by the Folk Music Society of Huntington and the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington in the Cinema’s Sky Room from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. An open mic, for which sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m, precedes the concert. Tickets are $25 ($20 for Cinema Arts Centre/FMSH members) at www.cinemaartscentre.org or at the box office.

Thursday April 17

Huntington Walking Tour

Huntington Historical Society presents a Masonic temple tour with Ron Seifried, Chairman, Jephtha Masonic Lodge and Town Historian Robert Hughes at 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn about their history, practices, mission, and historic significance, and will be able to enjoy a drink from the lodge bar. This tour will begin at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, located at 228 Main Street in Huntington Village. $25 per person, $20 members. Register at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Film

‘Dust to Dust’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues its spring season with Dust to Dust at the First United Methodist Church, 603 Main Street, Port Jefferson on April 10 at 7 p.m. Director Kosai Sekine follows haute couture designer Yuima Nakazato as he discovers the grave impact of “fast fashion” on the environment and then challenges his team and his industry to act more sustainably. Resources on recycling and a upcycled fashion show to follow the screening. Tickets are $10 at the door (cash only) or at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.

‘Free for All: The Public Library’

In partnership with Independent Lens, the Greater Port Jefferson-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council will host an Indie Lens Pop-Up screening of the documentary Free for All: The Public Library by Dawn Logsdon and Lucie Faulknor at the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach on Friday, April 11 at 6 p.m. The documentary tells the story of the U.S. public library system—a simple idea that shaped a nation and the quiet revolutionaries who made it happen. The event will be followed by a library fair where MCPL representatives across the library’s departments show all the ways libraries serve their communities. Free but registration is required by visiting www.gpjac.org.

Theater

‘Waitress The Musical’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Waitress The Musical from March 13 to April 27. Based on the 2007 movie, it tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness. To order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

‘Wait Until Dark’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Wait Until Dark from April 18 to May 11. One of the American theatre’s greatest suspense plays, Jeffrey Hatcher’s gripping new adaptation of Frederick Knott’s classic sets the action in 1944 Greenwich Village. Susan, a woman who recently lost her vision, is imperiled by con men searching for a mysterious doll. Trapped in her apartment, Susan draws on new depths of resourcefulness as the story builds to its extraordinary, breath-taking conclusion. Contains adult situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’

Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden presents Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – The Musical in the Shea Theater in the Islip Arts Building April 17 to 19 and April 23 to 26 at 7:30 p.m. and April 27 at 2 p.m. Based on the smash-hit movie, the play is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends, Tick, Bernadette and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. Featuring hits like “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” “Hot Stuff,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Go West,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “I Love The Nightlife.” General admission is $15, veterans and students 16 years of age or younger $10. SCCC students with current ID get one free ticket. To order, call 631-451-4163.

(mostly) TRUE THINGS

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main St., Port Jefferson presents a (mostly) TRUE THINGS Storytelling Show on April 26 at 7 p.m. Join them for a compelling evening of true stories – with a twist on the theme GAME ON! Hosted by Jude Treder-Wolff, the show will feature Marc Abbott, Aaron Foss, Cyndi Zaweski, and Jezrie-Mercano-Courtney. Tickets are $20 online at www.mostlytruethings.com, $25 at the door (cash only)

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Jan. 5 through April 27. 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Jan. 12 through April 27. 631-802-2160

