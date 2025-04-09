Suffolk County Leg. Bontempi recognizes Victoria Graham as Champion of Diversity

Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R – 18th L.D.) recognized Victoria “Vicky” Graham as the 2025 18th Legislative District’s Champion of Diversity during the Suffolk County Legislature’s General Meeting in Riverhead on April 8.

Victoria Graham is the Senior Assistant Director of the People’s Arc of Suffolk Adult Day Services programs and oversees the Northport Program Without Walls (PWW) Performing Arts Center. People’s Arc of Suffolk, formerly known as AHRC Suffolk, is an organization dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their mission is to create person-centered communities where people of all abilities can thrive.

In October 2024, they launched the People’s Arc Performing Arts Center of Northport, which is home to the new Program Without Walls (PWW) that Victoria oversees. The center features a state-of-the-art Arc-TV broadcast studio, as well as theater, dance, and music classes, providing creative outlets for self-expression and inclusion. Victoria has been with People’s Arc for over eight years and has played a crucial role in various programs.

Victoria’s leadership skills have helped create a fun and motivating PWW program for all participants. She is committed to the quality of her programs and sets high expectations for herself and her team. Victoria’s kind and generous spirit is evident in her interactions with the individuals she supports, as well as in her support for her staff.

“Congratulations to Victoria on this well-deserved honor. I know I speak for many individuals who attend the programs, along with their families, including my own staff member Tyler’s younger sister, Lexi, who loves the program—when I say thank you for all that you do to enrich the lives of those with diverse abilities,” stated Legislator Bontempi.