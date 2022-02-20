Three Village Historical Society appoints new Director

The Three Village Historical Society (TVHS) has announced that Mari Irizarry has been appointed by the Board of Trustees as its new Director. Her appointment comes at an opportune time in the Society’s history, as it will unveil powerful new augmented reality experiences this spring that complement the Spies! exhibit and, plans for the Dominick-Crawford Barn Education Center groundbreaking.

Irizarry has worked with TVHS since 2016 and has emerged as a dedicated visionary after the forced restructuring, in January 2021, brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mari brings over 20 years’ experience as a leader in non-profit and government sectors, in NYC and Long Island, focusing on leadership, programming, strategy, marketing, and communications.

“The Board is ecstatic to have Mari lead the Three Village Historical Society as we begin our next endeavor of expanding programming in the Three Village area with the addition of the Dominick Crawford Barn Education Center,” said Jeff Schnee, President of the Board of Trustees. “We are thankful that Mari has devoted so much of her time and expertise to the growth of the Society. She has walked with me every step of the way since the Society had to shift operations with Covid-19. In the end, we were compelled by Mari’s unique combination of energy, thought leadership, and experience, as well as her rare ability to toggle effortlessly between vision and action. We could not be more excited about this appointment!”

“I am very proud and honored to be part of this great organization that has been a staple of our Three Village area for nearly 60 years,” said Irizarry. “I look forward to building strategic partnerships and continuing to build on this incredible legacy which has already contributed so much to our community.”