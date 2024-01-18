Home Police & Fire Three people arrested in Huntington for selling vape products to minors
Three people arrested in Huntington for selling vape products to minors
Suffolk County Police today arrested three people on Jan. 17 for allegedly selling vape products to minors at Huntington Town businesses.
In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of vape products to minors during which 11 businesses were checked for compliance with the law and violations were found at three.
The following people were charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child:
- Ryan Lembeck, 29, of Huntington, an employee of Huntington Village Vapes, located at 4 Elm Street, Huntington.
- Zakir Raees, 30, of New Hyde Park, an employee of Rollie’s Smoke Shop IV, located at 278 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station.
- Syed Syedwahab, 27, of Hicksville, an employee of Nirvana Vape Shop, located at 1153A East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington
All three men were released on Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.