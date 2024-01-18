Suffolk D.A.: Former Huntington jeweler pleads guilty to stealing over $137,000 from customers

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Laura Bee, 59, of Lake Grove, formerly the manager of Ever Love Jewelry in Huntington Village, pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree after stealing over $137,000 worth of jewelry from her customers.

“Over almost three years, this defendant used her position as the manager of a jewelry store to scam her friends and unsuspecting customers,” said District Attorney Tierney. “This defendant took advantage of her position for personal gain, and my office will continue to prosecute professionals who steal from their customers.”

According to the investigation and the defendant’s admissions during her guilty plea allocution, from September 27, 2019, to June 26, 2022, Bee agreed to take possession of various jewelry items, valued at approximately $31,000 for the purpose of selling on behalf of her friends. Bee kept these items despite numerous demands for the proceeds of the sale or the return of the items.

Between October 7, 2020, and August 19, 2022, Bee sold various diamond engagement rings to customers who thought they were buying rings with natural diamonds.