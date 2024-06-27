Three people arrested for burglary in Shirley

The guard called 911 and stayed with Brill while the other two attempted to flee. Seventh Precinct Patrol and Crime Section officers arrived at the scene and quickly apprehended Alaia and Doughty. Upon further investigation, burglar tools were found inside of the building.

Seventh Squad detectives charged Alaia, 40, of Ronkonkoma, Doughty, 39, of Bohemia, and Brill, 44, of Selden with one count each of Burglary 3rd Degree. All three are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on June 27.