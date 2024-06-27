Three people arrested for burglary in Shirley
Suffolk County Police arrested a man and two women on June 26 for burglary at a former Dowling College campus in Shirley.
A security guard working at the commercial property located at 1300 William Floyd Parkway noticed an open gate at approximately 3 p.m. Upon closer inspection, he found Michele Brill sitting in a Nissan sedan and then saw Christopher Alaia and Kristle Doughty coming out of a previously secure building.
The guard called 911 and stayed with Brill while the other two attempted to flee. Seventh Precinct Patrol and Crime Section officers arrived at the scene and quickly apprehended Alaia and Doughty. Upon further investigation, burglar tools were found inside of the building.
Seventh Squad detectives charged Alaia, 40, of Ronkonkoma, Doughty, 39, of Bohemia, and Brill, 44, of Selden with one count each of Burglary 3rd Degree. All three are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on June 27.