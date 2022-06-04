‘The Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters for Judy Garland’s 100th birthday

One of the most influential films of all time is returning to movie theaters for two days only.

Fathom Events and Warner Bros. will present “The Wizard of Oz” in over 800 select theaters nationwide on Sunday, June 5, and Monday, June 6.

“In celebration of what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, join fans across the county for a special showing of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ featuring a rarely seen extended musical number,” said a release from Fathom Events. In the scene, Ray Bolger (Scarecrow) performs a dance routine that was cut from the original movie.

Adapted from L. Frank Baum’s children’s tale about a Kansas girl’s journey over the rainbow, the film was directed by Victor Fleming (who that same year directed ‘Gone With the Wind’), produced by Mervyn LeRoy, and scored by Herbert Stothart, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg. Starring Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke and Margaret Hamilton, the film opened at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on Aug. 15, 1939. It was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, winning awards for Best Original Song for “Over the Rainbow” and Best Original Score.

In this classic musical fantasy, Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a young Kansas farm girl who dreams of a land “somewhere over the rainbow.” Dorothy’s dream comes true when she, her dog Toto, and her family’s house are transported by a tornado to a bright and magical world unlike anything she has seen before. Unfortunately, she makes a mortal enemy of a wicked witch when the house falls on the hag’s sister. Now, befriended by a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man with no heart and a cowardly lion — and protected by a pair of enchanted ruby slippers — Dorothy sets off along a yellow brick road for the Emerald City to beseech the all-powerful Wizard of Oz for his help to return home.

In 1989, it was selected by the Library of Congress as one of the first 25 films for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” MGM reissued the film in 1949 and 1955.

In our neck of the woods the film will be screened at Island 16 Cinema De Lux in Holtsville and Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas in Farmingdale on June 5 at 3 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. and on June 6 at 3 p.m.

Tickets to “Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over The Rainbow” can be reserved at FathomEvents.com.