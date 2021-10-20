The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook announces November line-up

The Jazz loft will be presenting the following events in November 2021:

Wednesday 11/3 Young at Heart: The Music of Burt Bacharach. 1 PM

Young at Heart is a monthly themed afternoon jazz series. This month The Jazz Loft Trio

will present the music of Bert Bacharach.

Tickets: $10

Wednesday 11/3 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jazz jam at 8 PM

Tickets: Arrive at 7 PM $10, Arrive at 8 PM $5

Thursday 11/4 Marilyn Maye with The Jazz Loft Big Band 7 PM

The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band performs jazz standards and original compositions and arrangements written by band members. Marilyn Maye is a highly praised singer, actress, director and Grammy nominated recording artist.

Tickets: Adults $40, Seniors $35, Students $30, Children $25

Friday 11/5 Marilyn Maye and Her Trio 7 PM

Marilyn Maye is a highly praised singer, actress, director and Grammy nominated recording artist.

Tickets: Adults $35, Seniors $30, Students $25, Children $20

Wednesday 11/10 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 Pm followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: Arrive at 7 PM $10, Arrive at 8 PM $5

Wednesday 11/17 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: Arrive at 7 Pm $10, Arrive at 8 PM $5

Thursday 11/18 Bad Little Big Band 7 PM

The 12 member Bad Little Big Band, led by pianist Rich Iacona, performs music of the Great American Song Book and original compositions and arrangements written by band members. Vocalist Madeline Kole accompanies the band.

Tickets: Adults $25, Seniors $20, Students $15, Children $10

Friday 11/19 Drumming Legends 7 PM

Drummers Ronnie Zito, Jackie Wilson, Darrell Smith and Chris Smith will be featured. Houston Person

tenor saxophone, Steve Salerno guitar and Tom Manuel cornet form the rest of the band.

Tickets: Adults $30, Seniors $25, $20 Students, $15 Children

Wednesday 11/24 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: Arrive at 7 PM $10, Arrive at 8 Pm $5

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Ave in Stony Brook Village phone 631 751-1895

Tickets can be purchased at www.thejazzloft.org and subject to availability, before events.