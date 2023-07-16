The first franchise of DripBar, an intravenous vitamin therapy infusion service provider, recently held its grand opening and ribbon cutting event at 6079 Jericho Turnpike in Commack.

Guests had the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art vitamin infusion drip bar, meet its staff, and learn more about the facility’s wide range of services including IV Lifestyle Drips, Health Support Drips, and IM Lifestyle and Single Shots, and their benefits.

Among those on hand to celebrate were Huntington Town Supervisor Edmund J. Smyth, Huntington Town Receiver of Taxes Jillian Guthman, Esq., New York State Senator Mario Mattera’s Legislative Aide Annmarie Lang, and U.S. Congressman Nick LaLota’s Director of Operations Peter Ganley who presented citations and proclamations.

Pictured at ribbon cutting ceremony at The DripBar Long Island’s grand opening are, from left, Jennilynn Toulson, Adelynn Toulson, General Manager Ryan Toulson, U.S. Congressman Nick LaLota’s Director of Operations Peter Ganley, owner Peter Anastasian, owner Charlie Massimo, Huntington Town Supervisor Edmund J. Smyth, Huntington Town Receiver of Taxes Jillian Guthman, Esq., New York State Senator Mario Mattera’s Legislative Aide Annmarie Lang, and Hallie Altman.

Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com/long-island/ or call 516-543-3988.