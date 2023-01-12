The defense was the difference in Kings Park vs. East Islip

1 of 14

Kings Park, protecting a two-point lead, opened the second half with a swarming defense that caused several turnovers that the Kingsmen converted into points, slamming the door on East Islip in a road game Jan. 10.

Senior forward Matthew Garside led the way for Kings Park with six triples, a pair of field goals and six free throws for 28 points in the 63-48 League III victory. Teammates Matthew Lyman banked 12 and Thomas Matonti netted 8.

The win lifts Kings Park to 5-1 in league play, 7-5 overall as East Islip falls to 2-5 in the division.

The Kingsmen retake the court Friday night with a home game against Deer Park with a 6 p.m. start.