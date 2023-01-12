Holbrook man arrested for killing dog and threatening owner

Suffolk County SPCA with the assistance of Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Jan. 11 for fatally injuring a dog and threatening the dog’s owner in Holbrook last month. An animal hospital reported a suspicious death of a dog to the Suffolk County SPCA on Dec. 20.

Following an investigation by SCSPCA detectives that included a forensic necropsy, Scott A. Walker was arrested at Valero, located at 1080 Main St., Holbrook at 8:54 p.m. It was determined that Walker had kicked the dog at his residence, located on Dolphin Lane, causing the injuries that resulted in the dog’s death, and for threatening the dog’s owner, another resident of the house.