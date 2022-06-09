The Atelier at Flowerfield hosted Appreciation Celebration May 25

1 of 6

On May 25, in the newly refreshed courtyard of The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James, Paul Lamb, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Atelier thanked board members, staff, artist instructors and loyal students for helping The Atelier survive Covid. “We wouldn’t be here without their support,“ he said.

Board and Staff members in attendance included Dr. Stephen Vlay -Trustee and VP, Barbara Beltrami —Trustee and VP, Ellen Olsen—Trustee and Treasurer, Diane Moffet—Trustee and Secretary, David Madigan—Trustee, and Joan Rockwell—Trustee, Gaby Field-Rahman, Administrator, Donna Howard, Asst. Administrator, Aneta Dworak, Business Manager, Cand arol D’ Amato, Librarian/Teaching Assistant, Kimberley Bernhardt, Media Coordinator.

In January of 2020, The Atelier had to restructure to bring operating expenses in line with operating income. Four individuals were singled out as deserving of Special Thanks. Gaby Field-Rahman, Barbara Beltrami, and Joan Rockwell rolled up their sleeves and did just that. Bill Graf resident artist/instructor extraordinaire helped maintain the instructional staff. Without their devotion to The Atelier in its time of need, and their very hard work, The Atelier wouldn’t be here today.

Shortly thereafter the Pandemic hit, how would The Atelier continue operating without in person art classes? Bill Graf once again came to the rescue. He developed online art classes for The Atelier. We never missed a beat. Our student body remained constant during the height of the Pandemic, and today it continues to grow. Mr. Lamb concluded that without Bill, there is no Atelier and again offered his thanks.

The Atelier had to grow, even in times of Covid, to survive. Briana Sheridan, former Media Coordinator for The Atelier, stepped up and developed twice monthly free online art talks and lectures. Linda Catucci, another extraordinary resident art instructor, stepped up and expanded Youth Programming and developed the new Atelier website.

Mr. Lamb continued by thanking Aneta Dworak, Business Manager for The Atelier, for shepherding the refreshment of this Courtyard and the installation of new HVAC systems in The Atelier; Carol D’Amato for her work in re-organizing the 6,000-volume Fine Arts library; and Kimberley Bernhardt, the new Media Coordinator, who is now in the process of opening a new online art store for The Atelier.

Artists in attendance for this event included William Graf, Randall DiGiuseppe, Jane McGraw-Teubner, Linda Catucci, Christian White, Antonio Masi & Liz Jorg Masi, Ross Barbera, Krys Lipinski, Joan Rockwell, and Neill Slaughter.

The Atelier hopes to celebrate each continuing year of success in the same fashion! For more information or to register for a class, workshop or lecture go to www.atelierflowerfield.org or call 631-250-9009.