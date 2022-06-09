Kids Korner: June 9 to June 16, 2022

PROGRAMS

Sensational Strawberries

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, Setauket will hold a workshop titled Sensational Strawberries for children ages 4 to 12 on June 11 and again on June 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Take a hike to the strawberry fields, pick ripe fruit and make delicious goodies to take home. Learn how to transform strawberries into jam, ice cream, cupcakes and more! $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Get Outdoors & Get Together Day on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy a puppet show with children’s entertainer Steve Petra and his friends Big Mouth Gus, Pedro the Gargling Piranha Fish, Antoinette and Krusty the Stale Donut for magic, music and fun, tour the Nature Center with an environmental educator who will speak with children about our natural environment. The beach will be open for swimming. Refreshments will be available at the main concession. Call 269-4333 for more info.

Marsh Meander

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a family program, Marsh Meander, on June 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. From snails and crabs, to fish and birds, life in the marsh is in full swing! Bring your water shoes and observe some summertime marsh dwellers in their natural habitat! $4 per person. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

THEATER

‘Snow White & the 7 Dwarfs’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Snow White & the 7 Dwarfs on June 4, 11 and 18 at 11 a.m. with a sensory sensitive performance on June 12 at 11 a.m. Join them for a hysterical retelling of a wonderful story with a vain Queen, a Magic Mirror, a Witch, a handsome Prince, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven Dwarfs guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Costumes encouraged. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Pinkalicious The Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Pinkalicious The Musical from May 28 to July 3. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament. Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B35.

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid from July 2 to July 24. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org or call 724-3700

Huntington Adventure Camp

New! Children ages 7 to 12 are invited to visit a different cultural museum in Huntington each day during the week of June 27 to July 1 from 9 a.m. to noon to create amazing projects and explore local history and art. Family, friends, and caretakers are invited to the Heckscher Museum on July 1 at 11:30 a.m. for a special free reception to celebrate their accomplishments.

Schedule:

June 27: Huntington Historical Society

June 28: Vanderbilt Museum & Planetarium

June 29: The Whaling Museum

June 30: Heckscher Museum of Art

July 1: Adventure Celebration @ Heckscher Museum

Fee is $220 per child, $200 members. To register, visit www.heckscher.org or call 631-380-3230.