Teenager killed in shooting in Calverton

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a teenager in

Calverton on April 12.

Preston Gamble was involved in an altercation between two groups of teenagers and young adults on

Hill Circle in Calverton when a male shot him at 3:55 p.m. Gamble, 15, of Calverton, was transported

by family to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-

6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.