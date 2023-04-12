Kids Korner: April 13 to 20, 2023

PROGRAMS

Nature Detectives

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor celebrates spring break with Nature Detectives on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Become a detective by identifying seeds, learn what plants need to grow and then make your very own seed bombs to take home and plant in your garden. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. For more info, call 516-692-6768.

Live Animal Encounters

Join Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for Live Animal Encounters on April 14 at 2 p.m. Come see some of the Hatchery’s turtles, frogs and salamanders up close and learn about these amazing creatures that call Long Island home. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. For more info, call 516-692-6768.

Books in the Barn

Smithtown Historical Society’s new Books in the Barn program for ages 3 to 5 with parent/caregiver continues on April 17 and 24 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Meet at the newly refurbished Franklin O. Arthur Farm, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown to listen to stories about farms, barns and animals. Then visit with the chickens, bunnies, sheep, ponies and barn cats that call the farm home. Free. Open to all. To register, visit www.smithlib.org/children. For more information, call 631-360-2480, ext. 140.

Flower Power

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Flower Power, on April 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. For ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure. Questions? Call 631-269-4333.

THEATER

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Seussical the Musical on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through April 30 with a special sensory sensitive performance on April 15.”Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off spring with The Adventures of Peter Rabbit from April 5 to 29 with a sensory sensitive performance on April 16 at 11 a.m. Join Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Mrs. Rabbit, Benjamin Bunny and the McGregors in this delightful adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter, a Theatre Three tradition for spring break. All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B23.

FILM

‘Ice Age’

Join the Farmingville Chamber of Commerce for an indoor matinee movie screening of the Disney classic Ice Age at Local Church, 1070 Portion Road Farmingville on April 15 at 1 p.m. Admission for the event is $3 per person at the door or at localchurchli.com/events. Proceeds will benefit Angela’s House. For more info, call 631-317-1738.

‘An American Tail’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of An American Tail on April 16 at noon. A young mouse named Fievel Mousekewitz and his family emigrate from Russia to the United States by boat after their home is destroyed by cats. During the trip, a fierce storm throws Fievel from the ship, and he loses contact with his family. Luckily, he manages to sail to New York in a bottle. There, he meets new friends who help him search for his loved ones. Rated G. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.