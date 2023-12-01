Teachers turn rock stars in Three Village talent show
Three Village teachers and administrators stepped on stage at Murphy Junior High School for “Three Village Has Talent II.”
Presented by the Three Village Teachers Association and Three Village School Administrators Association, the talent show featured acts and performances by familiar faces in the district.
This year, over 50 faculty members performed and helped out behind the scenes. The event raised nearly $9,000 for student scholarships.