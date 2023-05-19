Teachers Federal Credit Union opens new location in Smithtown

Teachers Federal Credit Union held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new Smithtown location at 47 Route 111 in Smithtown on May 3. Credit union executives and its members, representatives from the Greater Smithtown Chamber of Commerce and the St. James Chamber of Commerce, as well as government officials attended the grand opening.

Founded more than 70 years ago, it has over 440,000 members across the country. At the opening, they presented a donation of $5,000 to Beacon House, which provides homes and services for veterans.

“I wish the members of Teachers the best of luck in their new location and appreciate all that they do for the community. They are a real asset for the town,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta.

Pictured at the ribbon cutting from left are: Smithtown Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim; Smithtown Councilman Tom Lohmann; Teachers Chairman Timothy M. Southerton; Teachers President & CEO Brad C. Calhoun; Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta; and Suffolk County Clerk Vincent Puelo.